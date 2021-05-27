Dragon Quest XII Announced, Hardware Is TBA

Today, Dragon Quest XII was announced during a Square Enix live stream.

In the teaser, the “XII” logo was in fire with a voice saying in Japanese, “Why do people live?” The game’s full title is Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii explains that the game will have choices for the players so that their characters can decide how to live. The command battle system will change in the upcoming entry (but commands won’t be removed per se), but the system apparently won’t be changed in a way that’s uncomfortable to DQ players.

Horii would not say when the game is slated for release but added that it will launch simultaneously worldwide. Horii also would not disclose the hardware.

The teaser makes it seem like this will be a darker Dragon Quest. According to Horii, “You could perhaps say it’s a Dragon Quest aimed at adults.”