These Are The Major Games You Should Expect At E3 2021

E3 2021 takes place between June 12 and June 15 this year, but despite the event being just a month away, it still feels like we know nothing about it. Sure, it’s a bit of a weird year and there’s plenty of reasons why the world seems a whole lot quieter right now, but with no hints, leaks, teasers or trailers to go off, the whole affair seems very hush-hush.

The good news about that is that hopefully it means we’re in for some big surprises. Coronavirus has had a major impact on the games industry, but with many developers shifting to remote work it has reduced some of the pipeline issues that impacted 2020. While we’re still seeing some game delays, it’s likely there are other projects (secret or otherwise) still on track.

Beyond potential surprises, there are some announced games that are very likely to be shown off at E3 2021. Given we already know which developers will be taking part, we can make a few educated guesses about what will be showcased.

Here’s a few games that are likely to make the cut.

Halo: Infinite

Halo: Infinite has to be making an appearance at E3 2021, right? After delays, leaks and rumours we could finally see what this game is really about and what it’ll do for Xbox owners waiting for the next big exclusive.

Its developers are currently teasing new gameplay for “winter 2021“, which is most likely to be shown at E3. Hopefully we’ll also get a release date alongside this new footage — but like others on this list, development on the game has been heavily impacted by coronavirus and could be pushed back further.

Regardless of whether it gets an offical release date, it’s the game most likely to appear at E3 this year.

Starfield

Starfield is one of gaming’s biggest mysteries at the moment. It was announced at E3 2018 with a short teaser and nothing else, meaning for the past three years all we’ve been able to do is speculate about what the game is, who it’s for and where it fits in.

Bethesda has a track record of quality games, and there’s no reason to think Starfield would be an exception.

While it hasn’t been confirmed for the event yet, both Bethesda and Xbox are, and rumours point towards an appearance. Take this news with a grain of salt, but remain hopeful we could see more of this project soon.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In a year when The Suicide Squad is getting a major theatrical release, it would feel like a missed opportunity not to reintroduce audiences to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Warner Bros. Interactive.

It feels like there’s a massive gap in the market for a new comic adventure, and getting to battle the more heroic members of the Justice League (as the title suggests) sounds like an absolute blast.

We’re definitely keen to see more of this game, and it makes sense to see it reappear ahead of the latest Suicide Squad film.

A New Sonic Game

2021 is the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog — an absolutely massive feat for the speedy blue hedgehog. But outside of a planned Netflix show and a rumoured remaster for Sonic Colors, we haven’t heard anything about upcoming games worthy of this milestone achievement.

While getting a new version of Sonic Colors is nice, expect SEGA to celebrate this anniversary in a bit more style this year. They’re reportedly appearing at E3 2021, so hopefully we’ll see a new entry in the Sonic series announced during the show.

Guarantees on game quality may be hard to come by given Sonic‘s rocky history but at this point we’ll take anything.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

Nintendo is currently riding the wave of New Pokémon Snap‘s popularity, but it won’t be long before Pokéfans start looking for their next quick fix.

That’ll come in the form of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Switch. While we’ve seen a first trailer for these games, early snippets haven’t been enough to satisfy fans.

It’s likely we’ll hear more about them during E3 2021 via a new gameplay trailer or showcase.

Another safe bet is hearing more about Zelda from Nintendo (given it’s the franchise’s 35th anniversary), but given we’ve only seen unconfirmed rumours of a Zelda 3D-All-Stars collection, don’t pin your hopes on an appearance.

Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 was announced as a footnote during the PS5 showcase in September 2020, but since then we haven’t seen much about the game or its cast of characters. We don’t know when it’ll be released or if it’ll actually be a timed PS5 exclusive — so there are plenty of answers we need to fill in the gaps.

E3 2021 would be the perfect opportunity for Square Enix to spotlight this game and give players a glimpse at what a next gen Final Fantasy would really look like. This is a franchise that has always pushed the limits of what consoles are capable of, and it’s sure to look absolutely stunning in next gen.

Expect to hear more about the game or to see new gameplay trailers during E3 2021. A date would also be nice but given the whole “global pandemic” situation, it’s unreasonable to expect a firm release just yet.

What do you think will appear at E3 2021? Have any major guesses ahead of the event?