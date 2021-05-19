See Games Differently

Even Video Game Sneakers Are Getting Delayed

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: May 19, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Even Video Game Sneakers Are Getting Delayed
Image: Nike

We’re so used to video game delays that we now come to expect them, doubly so during a global pandemic, but in 2021 even video game sneakers are throwing their release dates out the window.

Nike’s new PlayStation 5 sneakers, a PG5 collab, were supposed to drop on May 27 (or May 17 if you got lucky and landed an early pair). Now they’ll be releasing on June 17.

No explanation was given for the delay, but with sneakers, there rarely is. Indeed often you’re lucky to get a new release date at all, especially one so quickly, as they can be just as likely to disappear into the release schedule void, never to be seen again until they just…materialise one day.

