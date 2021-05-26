Final Fantasy XIV Patch Fixes The Ages Of Non-Playable Characters

Typically, patches correct bugs and glitches or add new features and content. The latest Final Fantasy XIV patch does that, including changing the ages of two non-playable characters, Mikoto Jinba and Menenius sas Lanatus.

Prior to the patch, the character Mikoto (pictured) was 29 years old, but afterwards, her age has been lowered to 24. The age of Menenius sas Lanatus is changed from 45 to 55.

Under “Resolved Issues,” the patch notes read for both NPCs read:

An issue wherein the age of Menenius sas Lanatus noted in his Field Record entry was incorrect. * His age was erroneously written as 45 years old, and has been corrected to 55 years old. * Updated Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. (PDT) An issue wherein the age of Mikoto Jinba noted in her Field Record entry was incorrect. * Her age was erroneously written as 29 years old, and has been corrected to 24 years old. * Updated Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. (PDT)

What gives?

Expansion scenario writer Yasumi Matsuno felt strongly about this NPC’s age and even issued a statement explaining the change.

For Menenius sas Lanatus, the character’s age was simply a mistake, and when fixing that, Matsuno asked if Mikoto’s could be changed, too.

According to Matsuno, Mikoto was originally created as being around 24 years old with the notion that she was supposed to be younger than the character Moenbryda Wilfsunnwyn. However, her age ended up being implemented as 29 years old in-game. “Inevitably, her speech and conduct do not line up with her age, and as the writer, this really bothered me.” And thus, her age was also patched.

“As this is what might be called a strong pickiness on the writer’s part,” Matsuno added, “I do hope you’ll kindly pardon the corresponding changes.”