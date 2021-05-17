Final Fantasy XIV’s Getting Electric Guitars Two Ways

In a move that makes complete sense given the amount of electric guitar that shows up in the online RPG’s soundtrack, Square Enix has partnered with Fender to create an official Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster, both as a physical instrument you can purchase, and a virtual one playable in game. In other news, I am levelling a new bard.

Announced during this past weekend’s Digital Fan Festival 2021, the Final Fantasy XIV Fender Stratocaster is a limited edition version of the iconic electric guitar, sporting blue and purple “crystal” accents and a game logo on its neck. It’s not the most striking Stratocaster I’ve seen, and it wouldn’t scream Final Fantasy to me if not for the logo. But Fender has been making these for ages and I’m sure it’ll be quite nice. Pre-orders will open before the end of the year and will ship in early 2022.

A guitar. (Photo: Fender)

Much more exciting to me as a Final Fantasy XIV player is the virtual version of the Stratocaster that will soon be joining the game’s line-up of bard performance instruments. Players will be able to perform music with five different audio tones using the electric guitar, with advanced features like pick slides and mute effects at the ready.

In celebration of the latest addition to FFXIV’s musical repertoire, which I’m hoping launches with May 25’s patch 5.5 update, I’ve created a new character specifically for shredding out.

Remember his name. (Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku)

His name is Raccoon Davis, and while he’s just a lowly archer right now, in eight more levels he’ll be another insufferable Lalafell bard in the ever-growing army. Rock on, my Final Fantasy friends.

