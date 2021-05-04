Somebody Interrupted The Apple-Epic Trial To Offer A Blowjob To Bring Back Fortnite

The Apple vs Epic Games trial kicked off this week, and it has already been interrupted by one diehard fan who quite literally offered blowjobs in exchange for the safe return of iOS Fortnite.

Although many court cases are being held over Zoom as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Apple vs Epic case is actually happening in person.

But in an effort to minimise the COVID risk, the press, public and the extended legal teams aren’t able to attend in-person, which means the case is being broadcast live over dial-in lines to allow a couple of hundred people to listen in.

Only Apple and Epic representatives are allowed to speak during the trial, but unfortunately, the court forgot to switch off the feature that allows all parties to talk, which very quickly resulted in Fortnite fans heckling their hearts out.

The call kicked off with countless kids yelling to “free Fortnite”, but the real kicker is the one person who said – and I quote – “I would suck all of you to get Fortnite mobile back.”

Unfortunately, we weren’t on the call to personally catch this iconic moment, but QZ reporter Nicolas Rivero managed to record it.

Start of the Epic v Apple trial appears to be delayed bc no one can figure out how to mute the hundreds of people asking the judge to bring back Fortnite Mobile on the public teleconference line pic.twitter.com/0Rj4Qu5ivH — Nicolás Rivero (@NicolasFuRivero) May 3, 2021

The Apple vs Epic trial will continue for a long while to come, so if you’re keen to follow along, you can do so here. Recording or broadcasting the court proceedings is strictly prohibited (even though people are doing it anyway).

Here’s hoping Fortnite ends up back on the App store before anyone needs to resort to… uhh, desperate measures.