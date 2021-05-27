See Games Differently

Gastly Lollipops Look Too Cute To Eat

Ian Walker

May 28, 2021
Gastly Lollipops Look Too Cute To Eat
I recently stumbled upon a wonderful YouTuber named Manna-Tanuki who creates incredible-looking sweets. Their latest video highlights some adorable Gastly lollipops that look more like Pokémon decorations than food.

If you want a more in-depth look at how these lollipops are made, check out this video from late last year in which Manna details the entire process with helpful English subtitles.

Manna’s channel is a great diversion if you need a quick pick-me-up, with projects focused on Kirby, Dragon Quest, and Studio Ghibli. There’s something very satisfying about seeing these edible works of art come together.

