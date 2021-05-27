Gastly Lollipops Look Too Cute To Eat

I recently stumbled upon a wonderful YouTuber named Manna-Tanuki who creates incredible-looking sweets. Their latest video highlights some adorable Gastly lollipops that look more like Pokémon decorations than food.
If you want a more in-depth look at how these lollipops are made, check out this video from late last year in which Manna details the entire process with helpful English subtitles.
Manna’s channel is a great diversion if you need a quick pick-me-up, with projects focused on Kirby, Dragon Quest, and Studio Ghibli. There’s something very satisfying about seeing these edible works of art come together.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in