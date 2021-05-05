See Games Differently

Google Stadia’s Head Of Product Has Left The Company

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: May 5, 2021 at 10:20 am -
Filed to:alphabet inc
companiescomputer filescomputinggooglegoogle stadiain video gamingrssstadiatechnology internet
Google Stadia’s Head Of Product Has Left The Company
Photo: Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Vice President and Head of Product at Stadia John Justice, who only joined Google in early 2019, has not just left his role at the streaming game platform but the company itself.

The news was originally reported by The Information, and later confirmed by 9to5Google. It comes only a few weeks after Google made the decision to halt all internal game development at Stadia, and rely solely on third-party games that people can already buy and play elsewhere.

Google is a company that does a handful of things very, very well then spends a ton of money fucking around failing on all kinds of other stuff. From RSS to Inbox to messaging apps to game development, the company has developed a reputation as one that is all too happy to abandon its products and services without mercy, and the timing and manner of Justice’s departure sure doesn’t bode well for Stadia avoiding the same fate.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.