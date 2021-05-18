See Games Differently

Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: May 18, 2021 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:console
ea playelectronic arts gamesgamescomhd 1plants vs zombiestechnology internetvideo game platformsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows gamesxbox one
Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon
Screenshot: EA

The back half of May will see a whole bunch of additions to the Game Pass library, anchored by Knockout City. I have lost many, many games of dodgeball IRL, so I’m looking forward to continuing that trend in an interesting-looking game that may or may not fizzle out immediately. Always impossible to predict how these things go.

May 18

  • SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, PC)

May 20

  • Peggle 2 (Cloud, via EA Play)

  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (Cloud, via EA Play)

  • Secret Neighbour (PC)

  • The Wild At Heart (Console, PC)

May 21

  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Knockout City (Console and PC, via EA Play)

May 25

  • Maneater (Cloud, Console, PC)

May 27

  • Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console)

  • Fusion Frenzy (Cloud)

  • Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)

  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console)

  • Slime Rancher (PC)

  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)

  • SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

As ever, the tradeoff means some terrific games — like Surviving Mars, aka “Cities: Skylines in Space” — are going by the wayside. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on May 31:

  • Assetto Corsa (Cloud and Console)

  • Broforce (PC)

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Console)

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Console)

  • Surviving Mars (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Void Bastards (Cloud, Console, PC)

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.