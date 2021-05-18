Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

The back half of May will see a whole bunch of additions to the Game Pass library, anchored by Knockout City. I have lost many, many games of dodgeball IRL, so I’m looking forward to continuing that trend in an interesting-looking game that may or may not fizzle out immediately. Always impossible to predict how these things go.

May 18

SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, PC)

May 20

Peggle 2 (Cloud, via EA Play)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (Cloud, via EA Play)

Secret Neighbour (PC)

The Wild At Heart (Console, PC)

May 21

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC, via EA Play)

May 25

Maneater (Cloud, Console, PC)

May 27

Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console)

Fusion Frenzy (Cloud)

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console)

Slime Rancher (PC)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

As ever, the tradeoff means some terrific games — like Surviving Mars, aka “Cities: Skylines in Space” — are going by the wayside. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on May 31: