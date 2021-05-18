Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

The back half of May will see a whole bunch of additions to the Game Pass library, anchored by Knockout City. I have lost many, many games of dodgeball IRL, so I’m looking forward to continuing that trend in an interesting-looking game that may or may not fizzle out immediately. Always impossible to predict how these things go.
May 18
-
SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, PC)
May 20
-
Peggle 2 (Cloud, via EA Play)
-
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville (Cloud, via EA Play)
-
Secret Neighbour (PC)
-
The Wild At Heart (Console, PC)
May 21
-
The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, PC)
-
Knockout City (Console and PC, via EA Play)
May 25
-
Maneater (Cloud, Console, PC)
May 27
-
Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console)
-
Fusion Frenzy (Cloud)
-
Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud)
-
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console)
-
Slime Rancher (PC)
-
Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC)
-
SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
As ever, the tradeoff means some terrific games — like Surviving Mars, aka “Cities: Skylines in Space” — are going by the wayside. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on May 31:
-
Assetto Corsa (Cloud and Console)
-
Broforce (PC)
-
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (Console)
-
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Console)
-
Surviving Mars (Cloud, Console, PC)
-
Void Bastards (Cloud, Console, PC)
