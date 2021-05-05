See Games Differently

Here’s GOG’s Most Popular Games In Australia And New Zealand For 2020

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: May 5, 2021 at 4:51 pm -
Filed to:australia
australian games industrycd projekt redgognew zealand
Here’s GOG’s Most Popular Games In Australia And New Zealand For 2020
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

It’s not every day the digital platforms highlight how things land from an Australian perspective. One company that did so recently was CD Projekt Red, which helpfully highlighted just how much Australians enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077. So in that spirit, I reached out to the Polish group’s GOG to see if they had some more statistics on gaming down under. Luckily, they did.

GOG released some interesting stats last week, showing year on year growth for the GOG Galaxy app, how important different regions are to GOG, genre preferences, and so on. As part of that infographic, GOG (which is owned by CD Projekt Red) revealed that Australia and New Zealand made up 4% of GOG’s sales for 2020.

So I shot over an email asking if GOG could reveal what games were the most popular amongst Australians and New Zealanders. The company got back to me with a list of Australians and New Zealanders’ favourite games for 2020, with some caveats.

10. Dishonored: Complete Collection

Image: Dishonored

9. Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete

Image: Neverwinter Nights 2

8. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete Edition

Image: Heroes of Might and Magic 3

7. No Man’s Sky

Image: Reddit (u/walnutscorpion)

6. Diablo + Hellfire Expansion

Image: Diablo + Hellfire

5. Disco Elysium

Image: Disco Elysium

4. Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition

gog deals game sale

3. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: GOTY Edition

the witcher 3
Image: The Witcher 3

2. Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Baldur’s Gate 3

1. Cyberpunk 2077

cyberpunk 2077
Image: CD Projekt Red

The caveats with this list is that GOG doesn’t reveal unit sales, so we don’t know how close Heroes 3 came to sales of Cyberpunk 2077. (Judging by what we know about Cyberpunk 2077 sales, I’d say not very close, but you never know.)

Still, it’s fascinating to see what struck a chord locally on GOG. I’m not surprised newer games and The Witcher 3, which is the entry point to GOG for many people in the same way Cyberpunk 2077 has been, have done so well.

DishonoredDefinitive Collection so high on the list, mind you, is intriguing. I would have thought the audience for the original Dishonored might have been tapped out, or that something like System Shock 2, Episode One: Racer or a Rollercoaster Tycoon would have snuck into the top 10 instead.

Still, the more you know. I’ll check back in with GOG when the year’s done to see what happens. I’m sure Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue to do well as regular content updates roll out, and if we get that System Shock remake I bet it’ll make a splash.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • HOMM3. Still the King.
    I respect that Diablo and its black sheep expansion are there, too. People have taste.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.