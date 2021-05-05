Here’s GOG’s Most Popular Games In Australia And New Zealand For 2020

It’s not every day the digital platforms highlight how things land from an Australian perspective. One company that did so recently was CD Projekt Red, which helpfully highlighted just how much Australians enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077. So in that spirit, I reached out to the Polish group’s GOG to see if they had some more statistics on gaming down under. Luckily, they did.

GOG released some interesting stats last week, showing year on year growth for the GOG Galaxy app, how important different regions are to GOG, genre preferences, and so on. As part of that infographic, GOG (which is owned by CD Projekt Red) revealed that Australia and New Zealand made up 4% of GOG’s sales for 2020.

So I shot over an email asking if GOG could reveal what games were the most popular amongst Australians and New Zealanders. The company got back to me with a list of Australians and New Zealanders’ favourite games for 2020, with some caveats.

10. Dishonored: Complete Collection

9. Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete

8. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete Edition

7. No Man’s Sky

6. Diablo + Hellfire Expansion

5. Disco Elysium

4. Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition

3. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: GOTY Edition

2. Baldur’s Gate 3

1. Cyberpunk 2077

The caveats with this list is that GOG doesn’t reveal unit sales, so we don’t know how close Heroes 3 came to sales of Cyberpunk 2077. (Judging by what we know about Cyberpunk 2077 sales, I’d say not very close, but you never know.)

Still, it’s fascinating to see what struck a chord locally on GOG. I’m not surprised newer games and The Witcher 3, which is the entry point to GOG for many people in the same way Cyberpunk 2077 has been, have done so well.

Dishonored: Definitive Collection so high on the list, mind you, is intriguing. I would have thought the audience for the original Dishonored might have been tapped out, or that something like System Shock 2, Episode One: Racer or a Rollercoaster Tycoon would have snuck into the top 10 instead.

Still, the more you know. I’ll check back in with GOG when the year’s done to see what happens. I’m sure Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue to do well as regular content updates roll out, and if we get that System Shock remake I bet it’ll make a splash.