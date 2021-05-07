Our Best Games For Every Year We’ve Been Alive

Given that the next console generation has properly arrived and we’ve had a couple of pretty solid years leading up to it, it makes sense to revisit one of the community’s favourite chestnuts.

The thing I love about going through each year is how it reminds you just how much talent there was outside of the major releases. There’s years like 2007 which are just stupid packed in terms of impact, or years like 1999 when the internet started to properly coalesce into a viable utility developers could focus on.

And then you have other bonuses which aren’t tied to releases. 2006 was a great year for the Wii, but it was also the year you could grab The Sims 2, Battlefield 2 or Need for Speed: Most Wanted with two large pizzas and a garlic bread.

I’d still buy that deal today. All those games still slap, and if everyone’s jumping on BF2 again, that’s a great time.

But also going through each year reminds you of the memories you had, the environments you played those games in, the state of online at the time, and just things you might have missed. It’s a fun, wild ride, so let’s go down the journey.

1987 – Operation Wolf

1988 – Double Dragon II

1989 – Prince of Persia

1990 – Heaven & Earth

1991 – Civilization

1992 – Wolfenstein 3D

1993 – Cannon Fodder

1994 – One Must Fall: 2097

1995 – Machiavelli the Prince / Merchant Prince

1996 – Heroes of Might and Magic 2

1997 – Grand Theft Auto

1998 – StarCraft

1999 – Heroes of Might and Magic 3

2000 – Quake 3: Arena

2001 – Advance Wars

2002 – Warcraft 3

2003 – Counter-Strike 1.6

2004 – Knights of the Old Republic

2005 – Battlefield 2

2006 – Wii Tennis

2007 – Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

2008 – Wipeout HD

2009 – Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

2010 – StarCraft 2

2011 – Mass Effect 2

2012 – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

2013 – Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist

2014 – Child of Light

2015 – The Witcher 3

2016 – Destiny: Rise of Iron

2017 – PUBG

2018 – Azul

2019 – Disco Elysium

2020 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

Lot of PC stuff with some handheld/early DS games in there, so you can get a pretty clear sense of what I grew up with. I’ve changed out a couple of titles from the last time I did this, primarily because I spent more time with them, or they were games that I just kept coming back to. One Must Fall 2097 was an obvious oversight; I didn’t play it the year it came out, but I played an absolute shit ton of it as soon as I discovered it. Same went for Battlefield 2, which was a blast at LANs with pizzas and a full squad.

Also, Blacklist is still incredible today and Ubi really needs to do something with that franchise. Anything. Please.

Of course, I couldn’t just do the list by myself. So I hit up Leah and Lavender and asked for their best games, and here’s what they provided.

Leah, Kotaku Australia Writer/Producer

1995 – Tekken 2

1996 – Super Mario 64

1997 – Crash Bandicoot 2

1998 – Spyro the Dragon

1999 – Ape Escape

2000 – The Sims

2001 – Devil May Cry

2002 – Digimon World 3

2003 – The Sims Bustin’ Out (GBA)

2004 – The Urbz: Sims in the City (DS)

2005 – Animal Crossing: Wild World

2006 – Bully

2007 – Super Mario Galaxy

2008 – Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

2009 – Batman: Arkham Asylum

2010 – Alan Wake

2011 – Alice: Madness Returns

2012 – Dishonored

2013 – BioShock Infinite

2014 – inFAMOUS: Second Son

2015 – The Witcher III – Wild Hunt

2016 – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

2017 – Night in the Woods

2018 – Marvel’s Spider-Man

2019 – Devil May Cry 5

2020 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2021 – The Darkside Detective 2: A Fumble in the Dark

Lavender, Kotaku Australia Writer/Producer

1998 – Spyro The Dragon

1999 – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

2000 – Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Magical Mystery Mall

2001 – The Simpsons: Road Rage

2002 – Kingdom Hearts

2003 – The Simpsons: Hit & Run

2004 – World of Warcraft

2005 – The Sims 2 DS

2006 – Wii Sports

2007 – Mario Party DS

2008 – Spore

2009 – Farm Ville

2010 – Call of Duty Black Ops

2011 – Minecraft

2012 – Animal Crossing: New Leaf

2013 – GTA V

2014 – Hearthstone

2015 – Heroes of the Storm

2016 – Stardew Valley

2017 – Jurassic World Evolution

2018 – Overcooked 2

2019 – Kingdom Hearts III

2020 – Animal Crossing New Horizons

So, it’s over to you. I skipped 2021 because we’re not done with the year yet, but you don’t have to. What’s your best game for every year you’ve been alive? Let us know in the comments!