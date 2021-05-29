See Games Differently

Here’s Someone Playing Minecraft Using A Bop It

Zack Zwiezen

Published 11 mins ago: May 30, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Bop it! Pull it! Flick it! Mine it!

Bop It is a toy that (sigh) kids from the 90s will remember. I played way too much of it. I brought it to school even, which was fine because my teachers and classmates also wanted to play with it. Now Seth Altobelli has taken this toy and modded it so it can control Minecraft.

In a recent video posted by Altobelli, he details how he made this wild controller. It involves a lot of maths and fully disassembling then reassembling the Bop It toy. I’m not smart enough to understand all the things he did, so instead, I’ll just nod along and say “wow, impressive stuff.”

They built this strange controller for a YouTuber, Technoblade, and also shared a video of the controller on Reddit. There it has achieved over 13k upvotes as of this writing. Once again, I nod and say “Impressive stuff.”

