How To Watch The Horizon Forbidden West State Of Play In Australia

After months of silence, PlayStation and Guerilla Games are finally lifting the lid on Horizon Forbidden West, the most intriguing-looking PS5 exclusive to date. It’s been four years since we last saw Aloy and the wild, post-apocalyptic Earth of Horizon, and there’s no doubt this sequel will double down on the expansive lore, gorgeous visuals and unique story of the original game.

In the newest State of Play, taking place on Friday, we’ll get a good glimpse of all this action and more via a brand new gameplay showcase.

We’ve only seen snippets of a cinematic trailer so far, and there’s plenty of questions we still have about the game. We’ll get at least some of these answered over the course of the 20 minute presentation, which will spotlight “about 14 minutes of brand new in-game action” running on the PS5.

READ MORE How Horizon Zero Dawn Moves Beyond The Strong Female Character

If you’ve been looking forward to the game, this is your chance to see just how beautiful and brilliant the sequel is capable of being.

State of Play: Australian Times

If you’re looking to catch the show in Australia, you’ll need to be up bright and early. Luckily, it’s not too bad in the eastern states — although it is a little rough for everyone over in Perth.

Here’s when to catch the show across Australia on Friday, May 28:

5:00 a.m. AWST (Perth)

6:30 a.m. ACST (Adelaide)

7:00 a.m. AEST (Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart)

There’ll also be a State of Play pre-show taking place five hours earlier — but it doesn’t appear this part of the show will contain any new footage or information. Also, being five hours earlier means waking up between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. so it’s pretty safe to say you should skip it.

Where To Watch State of Play

You’ll be able to catch the latest State of Play on PlayStation’s Twitch or YouTube channels, and stay tuned social media for all the latest updates.

Given Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most highly anticipated PS5 games on the way, the show should be an absolute ripper.

We’ll have any and all news shared during the presentation here on Kotaku Australia in the morning, so if you’re not planning on waking up you won’t miss anything major.