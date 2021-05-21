JB Hi-Fi’s TV Sale Will Fire Up Your Gaming Room

There’s a lot of sales going on right now. Click Frenzy has come around again and there are way too many retailers competing for your money. Regardless, there’s another sale going on that isn’t Click Frenzy related but is very tempting. Let me introduce you to JB Hi-Fi’s TV sale.

The Big Screen Bonanza, as JB is calling it, is slashing huge bucks off TV and home sound setups, giving you everything you need to recreate a cinema at home.

This epic sale probably has something to do with stock clearing for the incoming range of fancy new TVs, but you can still get one helluva deal on top-notch screens.

The Big Screen Bonanza kicks off on May 20th and will run through to May 26. You can see the full catalogue here and we’ve got some of the best bargains below.

JB Hi-Fi TV sale highlights

TV deals

Samsung Q60A 55-inch QLED UHD 4K Smart TV (2021) – $1195 (save $300)

Samsung Q60A 65-inch QLED UHD 4K Smart TV (2021) – $1695 (save $200)

Sony X90J 65-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Google TV (2021) – $2495 (save $200)

Sony X90J 55-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Google TV (2021) – $1995 (save $200)

Sony X9000H 85-inch FK LED Android TV (2020) – $4496 (save $500)

LG G1 OLED Evo Gallery 4K UHD Smart TV (2021) – $4795 (save $200)

LG Nano 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (2021) – $1395 (save $100)

LG C1 77-inch Self Lit OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (2021) – $7995 (save $500)

LG C1 55-inch Self-Lit OLED 4K UHD Smart TV – $2995 (save $300)

TCL 65X10 65-inch UHD Mini LED QLED Android TV (2020) – $2545 (save $450)

15% 0ff TCL 4K TVs

Projector deals

Hisense 4K KDR Ultra Short Throw Laser TV (incl. screen) – $4995 (save $1000)

Samsung Premiere Laser Smart Projector – $4995 (save $1000)

BENQ 4K Home Entertainment Projector – $2595 (save $700)

Philips NeoPix Ultra 2 Projector – $695

Soundbar deals

Sony HT-S350 2.1ch Bluetooth Soundbar and Wireless Sub Woofer – $349 (save $150)

Polk MagniFi Max Soundbar System – $599 (save $200)

Bose TV Speaker – $349 (save $50)

25% off TCL Soundbars

If you head in-store for your purchase you can also snag free delivery, set-up and connect on LG OLED and Samsung QLED TVs until May 26th.

If you’re looking for something to watch on your fancy new screen, JB is also currently running a Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion on Blu-Ray and 4K movies.