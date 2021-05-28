I’m Sending Whoever Designed This Arse-Eating Pokemon Plushie To Horny Jail

Looking for a new plush toy that simultaneously says ‘I love Pokémon’ and also ‘eat my ass?’ Well, my friend, I’ve got a thing for you.

If you love rimjobs as much as you love Rayquaza, and have a spare 6,000 yen, you’re in luck because The Pokémon Company and toymaker Takara Tomy have joined forces to create the perfect Joltik and Yamper toy for you.

Introducing the Buruburu Bachuru (Shivering Joltik) plushie, measuring in at a monstrous 12 inches tall and 16 inches long. Believe me when I say, this thing is a beast.

The plush toy features Joltik making an absolute meal out of Yamper’s ass. Joltik is attached by a string that can be pulled out of Yamper’s ass, which makes him scurry back home to the safety of, well, Yamper’s anal glands.

Don’t believe me? Look at this NSFW gif that exudes a level of horniness that should never be seen in Pokémon.

For reasons still unclear to me, and that I will leave up to your imagination, the toy also vibrates. Do with that information what you will.

There is simply too much happening here. The vibration, the literal mounting of Yamper, the tongue sticking out. It’s too much! Too much, I tell you.

READ MORE Pokémon Games Should Be Messier And More Annoying

However, it’s worth noting that this is actually canon in the Pokémon universe, as per Joltik’s Pokédex entry.

“Joltik latch on to other Pokémon and suck out static electricity. They’re often found sticking to Yamper’s hindquarters,” the entry in Pokémon Shield reads.

I’m not entirely sure who this product is aimed at, but if you’re in the market for a giant, vibrating, ass-eating Pokémon plushie, the world is your oyster.

The Buruburu Bachuru (Shivering Joltik) will ship from September and is exclusively available on the Takara Tomy online store for 6,000 yen plus tax.

Go on. You know you want to.