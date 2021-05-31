Jurassic World’s New Roller Coaster Looks Like a Screamingly Fun Time

The brand new Jurassic World roller coaster, the VelociCoaster, doesn’t officially open until June 10 — but you can take a ride on it right now from the comfort of your own home, thanks to the magic of the internet.

VelociCoaster lives inside Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, and the park’s YouTube just premiered an impressive POV from the front of the ride. Watching it, you see and hear the raptors that are meant to give you a little jolt while experiencing a slew of unique drops, loops, corkscrews, top-hats, and more. It looks like a very fun themed coaster. Dare we say, maybe a contender for best ride based on a movie? Only time will tell. Here’s the video.

My favourite thing about this video is seeing the incredible views this coaster has. Oh sure, the Jurassic World theming is cool and all that — who doesn’t love a good raptor scare? — but rocketing over and around all that water is just so damned beautiful. You can almost hear John Hammond welcoming you while John Williams’ Jurassic Park music gets louder on the soundtrack.

As for the larger world of Jurassic Park, the third season of Netflix’s animated show Camp Cretaceous is out now, which begins to cross over with the timeline of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The sequel for that movie, Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in post-production and will be hitting the big screen in a little over a year, on June 10, 2022.

Plus, of course, if you feel comfortable doing it, you could always go to Orlando and ride the VelociCoaster. One important note though. The park just this week updated its covid-19 safety standards so that vaccinated guests do not need to wear masks and no proof of vaccination is required. So, you know, at least there’s this YouTube video.