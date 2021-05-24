Choose Your Fighter: Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu Or Bloodborne’s Lady Maria

Ever wondered who would win in a fight between Bloodborne’s Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower and Resident Evil Village baddie Lady Dimitrescu? Well, wonder no more because Garden of Eyes has the answers. Seriously, name a more iconic duo, I’ll wait.

Since the release of Resident Evil Village earlier this month, I am ashamed to admit how much time I have spent thinking about the badass women of the video game world, especially Lady Dimitrescu in all of her 9ft glory.

At this point, I don’t remember the last time I wrote a story on this website that wasn’t about our lord and saviour Lady Dimitrescu. Do I have a crush on her? Is this obsession borderline unhealthy? Who knows!

So you can imagine my joy when I discovered this incredible boss fight mashup between the two iconic characters.

“The world of Bloodborne collides with Resident Evil 8 Village, with the tall vampire lady facing off against the waifu of Bloodborne. Who is the strongest lady?” Garden of Eyes said of the battle.

Using the power of PS4 mods, Lady Dimitrescu was added into Bloodborne and given a stack of on-brand skills and movesets to make the battle more realistic with razor-sharp claws and an exciting transformation at the end.

To make the battle more even, Lady Dimitrescu has been shrunken down to Lady Maria’s size, which sucks for everyone on the internet who loves to comment on her absolutely enormous stature. Personally, I’m upset that her god-given advantage of her 9ft stature has been stripped before the fight but hey, I don’t make the rules.

The video has quickly amassed more than 140,000 views since May 18. And as you’d expect, the comments section has obviously been flooded with horny gamer notes.

Choose your fighter: Lady Dimitrescu or Lady Maria.

You can watch the full battle below: