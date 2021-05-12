See Games Differently

Lady Dimitrescu vs The Humble Coffee Table

Luke Plunkett

Published 37 mins ago: May 12, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Gif: Resident Evil Village

She’s as big as a truck and can kick your arse if she gets anywhere near you, but Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu’s relentless pursuit can be rendered powerless by a single artefact: a…coffee table.

As you can see in this video below, because of her walking speed and the way she pathfinds her way through the house chasing after you, if you do the old-timey cartoon, yakety-sax thing and just keep circling around a coffee table and couch, she’ll never get her hands on you.

It’s not a permanent cheat or hack, of course. Eventually you’re going to need to get out of there and leg it and resume the normal state of affairs. But this is extremely funny to me while it lasts, if only because it reminds me of turning the tables in my recent Alien Isolation re-review.

That video above, by Meloo, has some more testing around the edges of the game as well if you’d like to see other stuff like “can Lady Dimitrescu fit through small doors” and “what if I kill this essential character a lot earlier in the game than I should have”.

via Gamespew

