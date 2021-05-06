See Games Differently

Last Year Was Nintendo’s Most Profitable One Ever

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: May 6, 2021 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:animal crossing
business financehandheld game consoleshome video game consolesmariomario kartnintendo switchsuper mario bros 3technology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamesvideo gaming
Last Year Was Nintendo’s Most Profitable One Ever
Photo: Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

In 2020, Nintendo saw huge profits with people quarantined at home, playing video games.

According to the company’s newly released financials, which cover the period between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, Nintendo saw a 34.4 per cent increase in sales to 1.76 trillion yen ($US16.1 ($21) billion) and an 85.7 per cent spike in net profit, reaching 480 billion yen ($US4.39 ($6) billion).

The company had thirty-six games selling a million copies on its hardware, with twenty-two of them being Nintendo titles. Out of those, at the top, Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 20.85 million copies, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 10.62 million, Super Mario 3D All-Stars sold 9.01 million, and Ring Fit Adventure sold 7.38 million.

Currently, Osaka, Tokyo, Kyoto, and Hyogo are under a state of emergency due to covid-19. According to Nintendo, the virus could pose problems with production.

“Regarding the risk associated with COVID-19, while the impact on business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was limited, the supply of products might be affected if production and shipments are hindered,” Nintendo stated. “Other risk factors which are difficult to predict also continue to exist, involving areas such as development and marketing of products and services.”

“In addition, the production of products might be affected by obstacles to the procurement of parts, including the increase in global demand for semiconductor components,” the company continued. “The consolidated earnings forecast is based on the premise that we will be able to secure the parts needed for the manufacture of products in line with our sales plans.” Nintendo added that it would continue to take the necessary steps so that consumers can enjoy their goods and services.

Nintendo is forecasting lowering earnings over this year, projecting 340.0 billion yen ($US3.1 ($4) billion) in profit.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.