Lego Celebrates Diversity With A Rainbow Of Minifigures

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: May 20, 2021 at 11:15 pm -
Photo: The Lego Group

Going on sale on June 1, “Everyone is Awesome” is a 346-piece Lego set meant to celebrate the diversity of Lego fans and the world around them. It features 11 faceless monochrome minifigures arranged in the colours of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow flag. It’s a bit on-the-nose, but I dig it.

According to the video accompanying this morning’s announcement, the Everyone is Awesome set began as a personal project for Lego design VP Matthew Ashton, just something representing diversity and acceptance to keep on his desk. When The Lego Group decided to create an official set celebrating exactly those things, Mr. Ashton offered up his design, and the rest is a lovely $US34.99 ($45) conversation piece for your home or office.

From a pure design standpoint, I love the set. I have a thing for colour-coordinated Lego design, and these monochrome designs are striking–I’m already imagining different uses for the minifigure hair and other bits. I might need to get more than one of these, for science.

Photo: The Lego Group Photo: The Lego Group

As for the message, the Lego community is one of the most accepting and inclusive communities out there. We’re connected by our love of building and creativity. This set is just a bonus.

