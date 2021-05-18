Let’s Go Back In Time And Visit A Japanese Arcade In 1992

The early 90s was a magical time for arcade gaming, especially in Japan, so what better way to take a trip back in time than watching this excerpt from a 1992 documentary series all about the Game Fantasy arcade in Nerima, Tokyo.

Clipped from a longer video about arcade gaming, the excerpt doesn’t have properly translated English-language subtitles (though you can rely on auto-translate if you’re brave), but that’s OK. While following along would be nice, what we’re here for are the sights and sounds.

The stairs. The glistening floors. Those brand new Street Fighter II cabinets. A fighting game competition from the dawn of time. That’s the good shit. An empire at its peak.