There’s An Enormous Life-Size Lady Dimitrescu Just Hanging Out At JB Hi-Fi

Since the release of Resident Evil: Village last week, only one woman has been on my mind. I’ve been thinking about ~her~. Lady Alcina Dimitrescu.

She’s many things. A human-mutant hybrid, the Countess and final inheritor of Castle Dimistrescu, the matriarch of the Dimitrescu family.

For more than 70 years she was tied to a number of violent murders; she feeds on the flesh and blood of humans in order to survive.

But above everything else, she’s really tall.

Like REALLY tall.

According to the Resident Evil fandom site, Lady Dimitrescu measures in at a whopping 290cm tall (9ft 6in). For reference, the tallest living person, Sultan Kosen, measures in at 251cm, according to the Guinness World Records.

So naturally, in celebration of the game that has lived rent-free in our brains for the past week, one JB Hi-Fi employee has taken it upon himself to recreate a life-sized Dimitrescu.

Honestly, JB Hi-Fi employees all deserve a bonus for the art they create on a daily basis. This is impressive AF.

“I drew a life size Lady Dimitrescu at work today,” Reddit user u/Calculus785 wrote.

It’s unclear exactly which JB Hi-Fi store the iconic poster is at, but we can only hope that other stores across the country follow suit. We simply need giant Lady Dimitrescu posters in every store nationwide, I’m begging you.

While we wait for giant life-sized Lady Dimitrescu posters to pop up across the country, we can enjoy her in all of her glory in-game. Or, if you’re getting bored of her regular appearance, you can use this iconic mod to turn her into none other than Thomas the Tank Engine, if you’re into that.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I will be spending the rest of my afternoon deep-diving into Lady Dimitrescu lore.