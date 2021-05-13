See Games Differently

Melbourne’s Getting A New Gaming And Pop Culture Nightclub

Melbourne has always had a good track record of supporting gaming themed bars and clubs, and very soon they’ll be getting a new one: a gaming and popculture night club called GLITCH.

It’ll open on May 28 and will be held at Top Yard’s Inflation, a couple of blocks from Spencer Street Station at 60 King Street. It doesn’t sound like it’ll be a permanent fixture as there’s only tickets for one night, but it sounds like it’ll be one hell of a night.

The whole “club” will run over four levels, with everyone getting a ticket on entry (if you arrive before 10:00 pm) to win an Xbox Series X. On the first level, a round of geek trivia will be hosted by Kiki Myndacrutch from 8.30 pm, while nerd-themed burlesque will kick off from 10:00 pm at the venue’s basement level. (Kiki will also hold a geeky drag performance later on, too.)

Melbourne locals New Game Plus will be holding some gaming competitions — although details on those are scant for now — while there will be cheaper tickets for anyone who attends in cosplay.

Tickets will be priced at $15 a head if you book in advance, or $20 at the door. The whole event runs from 8:00 pm to 3:00 am the morning after, which is pretty good value for $15. The official GLITCH Facebook page notes that events will be held on “the last Friday of every month,” too. So if you want to get into some good geek trivia or cosplay in Melbourne and have the kind of night we haven’t had since pre-COVID, there’s more info on the Eventbrite page or Glitch’s Facebook.

