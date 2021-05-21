Microsoft And Bethesda Will Reportedly Host Their E3 Conference Together

The E3 season is just around the corner and it looks like Microsoft and Bethesda, breaking in tradition, will reportedly host a joint conference for the first time in E3 history.

Kicking off on June 10 with the Summer Games Fest, this year’s E3 season is sure to be a good one. Xbox Game Studios’ Matt Booty reportedly confirmed to French publication Le Figaro that a joint conference between Xbox and Bethesda Softworks will be held this summer to announce a number of upcoming projects to fans.

According to Le Figaro (and picked up by Video Games Chronicle) the event will take place sometime in mid-June, coinciding perfectly with Summer Games Fest and E3. If rumours are to be believed, Starfield will be the star (mind the pun) of the show at the joint conference, with the next major RPG from Bethesda set to be announced in June ahead of its planned Xbox and PC release sometime in 2022.

This rumour was further fuelled by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who also asserted we’ll be getting a Starfield announcement this E3, but warned it was “nowhere near done.”

Rumors like this keep floating around but Starfield is nowhere near done, according to several ppl familiar with development. It'll be at E3 but the planned release date I've heard is way later than most people expect. Sharing this so that folks keep their expectations in check https://t.co/LVFzmX1XYu — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

The joint conference is hardly shocking considering Microsoft announced its complete acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media back in March. A deal that is worth a staggering $9.6 billion.

As part of the merge, Xbox Game Studios grew from 15 development teams to 23 development teams with the introduction of Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios to the roster.

At this stage, we can’t be too certain of exactly what they’re planning for the E3 conference, but given all the recent changes in the last 12 months, we can probably hedge our bets on it being something good.