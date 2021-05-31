Two Point Hospital Sequel Has Leaked On The Microsoft Store

Two Point Hospital was a breakout hit when it launched in 2018 thanks to a combination of childhood nostalgia and wacky, hospital-themed fun. Now it appears the game is getting a new sequel in the form of Two Point Campus.

This news comes courtesy of the Microsoft Store, which appears to have leaked the game’s existence ahead of an official announcement. It was first spotted by Twitter user @_h0x0d_, who posted the listing after spotting it in the wild.

According to the game’s official description, it’s set to give the Two Point treatment to the ‘school simulator’ genre made popular by classic titles like School Tycoon. There’s a lot of similarities between Hospital and Campus in the official artwork, and it appears gameplay will be quite similar, so if you loved the first game, it’s likely Campus will be right up your alley.

The below screenshots come courtesy of @Wario64 on Twitter:

As you can see, there’s a whole bunch of exciting, school-themed mechanics in the works including what looks like a giant pizza maker and a full-scale jousting tournament (the two staples of university life, clearly). When the game does officially get announced, expect to see more of these wild antics on show.

While no release date has been announced for the game, we do have a good idea about what it’ll entail thanks to game’s description on the Microsoft Store:

“Build your university, your way! It’s time to spin academia on its head! Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations, or placing every tree, you can build the university you want. Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches, fountains, sculptures, hedgerows – even picket fences. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).”

We can expect to see an official announcement and more news about the game’s wacky plans as we head closer towards E3 2021 (or earlier, given the leak).