See Games Differently

My Singing Monsters Comes To Consoles With A Bunch Of Non-Singing Minigames

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: May 13, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:big blue bubble
creative worksentertainment culturemonstermy singing monstersvideo gamesvideo gaming
My Singing Monsters Comes To Consoles With A Bunch Of Non-Singing Minigames
Screenshot: Big Blue Bubble

Mobile hit My Singing Monsters is a game about collecting and breeding musical monsters whose unique noises join together to create beautiful music. Coming to consoles this November, My Singing Monsters Playground is a party game featuring more than 20 different minigames. Hopefully one of those minigames is singing, but I can’t tell yet.

My Singing Monsters was once my absolute jam, so I’m a little worried about the lack of singing I’m seeing in the console game’s debut trailer. I see the monsters shooting cannons, running about, rolling balls around, hitting things with hammers, and dodging obstacles with timed jumps. None of the monsters seem to be singing while doing these things.

Maybe developer Big Blue Bubble is keeping the singing close to its chest until closer to November’s launch. Or maybe My Singing Monsters Playground is more about the monsters than the singing, trying to establish the series’ critters as characters instead of sound bites. All I know is if there’s no singing in the new My Singing Monsters game I am going to set the building on fire.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.