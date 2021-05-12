See Games Differently

New Xbox Series X/S Background Is A Pulsating Blob From The Past

Mike Fahey

Published 27 mins ago: May 13, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:blob
home video game consolesvideo game consolesxbox one
All glory to the hypno-blob. (Gif: Microsoft / Kotaku)

Rolling out with the May Xbox Series X/S update that includes important updates to that handy Quick Resume feature, “The Original” dynamic theme marks the return of the glowing green glob of Flubber from the original Xbox’s startup and dashboard.

Those of you old enough to remember the original Xbox know that weird amorphous blob and its moving grid background very well. Here’s a refresher for the youngins.

The Original dynamic theme doesn’t quite dominate the screen when active, but even in the background it serves as a hypnotic reminder of days gone by.

Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

To access the dynamic theme, boot up your Xbox Series X/S and go to settings>general>personalisation>my background. It’ll be under Dynamic Backgrounds, alongside the other newly-added background, the also lovely but not-as-nostalgic “Motes.”

