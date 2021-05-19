New Zelda Amiibo Has A Bullshit Special Power

Amiibo granting special powers in a Nintendo game is nothing new, it’s half the point of the things existing, but normally those powers are fairly tame, or simply shower the player in gifts. This new Skyward Sword HD one though is very disappointing, because it bestows an ability that all players should have, all the time.

The Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo you see above is a very nice figure, but when tapped on your Switch also lets players instantly skip between the surface and the sky. In the original game, that was a pretty tedious process — as befitting its age and reliance on old-school Zelda design — because you could only do it from save points.

Buy this Amiibo, though, and you can do it whenever you want. Even from inside a dungeon.

If you run out of items while exploring the surface, for example, you can quickly return to the Bazaar in Skyloft to replenish your supplies. Once you’re done shopping, the amiibo allows you to quickly zip back to the surface and pick up where you left off!

I get that Nintendo wants to make these things appealing, but come on. If you’re taking an older game and re-releasing it on a new platform for a new audience, and you’ve gone to the trouble of coding in the ability to skip between worlds whenever you want — a far more convenient state of affairs, and a definite quality-of-life improvement that would have benefitted everyone! — it’s some bullshit to lock that behind the purchase of a plastic figure.

