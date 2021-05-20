See Games Differently

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Is Coming To Switch

Published 31 mins ago: May 21, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Screenshot: Bandai Namco

A version of Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom that includes both expansions is coming to Switch on September 17, Bandai Namco announced today. The role-playing game was previously only playable on PlayStation 4 and PC.

First released in 2018, Ni No Kuni II is set centuries after the original, but wipes the slate clean with a new hero, new story, and revamped gameplay. In addition to things like kingdom management, the battle system features real-time, Tales-style combat, rather than oodles of menus and party commands.

Notably, the first game was developed alongside venerable animation house Studio Ghibli. The second was not. Still, you can see — and hear, thanks to Joe Hisaishi’s soundtrack — the studio’s influence at every turn.

The Switch version, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (yes, it’s a mouthful), will include both the Lair of the Lost Lord and Tale of a Timeless Tome add-ons.

Here’s a trailer:

Prince’s Edition does not appear to clarify what the hell “Ding Dong Dell” means.

