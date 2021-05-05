See Games Differently

Nintendo Just Very Quietly Announced A Brand New Game

Luke Plunkett

Published 29 mins ago: May 6, 2021 at 8:31 am -
Image: Nintendo
Nintendo doesn’t always need a big Direct to announce a new first-party game. Sometimes they can just drop a trailer and say, hey, here’s a new thing, which is exactly what just happened with Game Builder Garage.

Coming to the Switch in June, it builds off the company’s recent work with everything from the Labo to Super Mario Maker to work as a kind of basic game-building suite, giving players the basic tools required to make all types of simple lil’ video games.

Players will be guided through every step of the way, and once you’re done, you’ll be able to share your creations with the world. As an extra cool touch, it’ll even support the use of a mouse if you plug it into the Switch’s dock.

It’s out on June 11.

