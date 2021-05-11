See Games Differently

Oh No Xbox And Adidas What Are You Doing

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: May 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:adidas
boostclothingconsumer goodscostcofashionfootwearnikenike incshoeskate shoesneakers
Oh No Xbox And Adidas What Are You Doing
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Nike and PlayStation have enjoyed a years-long partnership where a bunch of their shoes have become all-time classics. Both the console and sneaker businesses being what they are, we are now inevitably about to get a whole bunch of Adidas x Xbox shoes to compete.

They haven’t been officially announced yet, but Complex got hold of some internal documents showing one of the shoes off, and if Adidas hoped that a targeted leak might take some of the shine off the new PG5 x PS5 collab, then they have…miscalculated.

These are trash! These are off-brand skate shoes you’d have bought at Costco in 2004. These are “newphew bugging me about games on my phone” shoes. The silhouette pictured above is a new shoe called the Forum Tech Boost, but Complex says a number of other models are releasing throughout 2021, including some basketball sneakers, so maybe they’ll be an improvement!

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Saw title and thought “is this another ‘Luke Plunkett shitting on a decent looking product’ article?”

    I’m getting good at this!

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.