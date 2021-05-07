See Games Differently

Over Twenty Years Later, Nintendo Fan Completes Famicom Game Collection

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: May 7, 2021 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
gundamkeisan gamelivedoormobile suit z gundam hot scramblenamcoplatform gamessomarivideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Over Twenty Years Later, Nintendo Fan Completes Famicom Game Collection
Screenshot: [email protected]
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Back in December 2000, Somari began a Famicom game collection with the 1986 title Mobile Suit Z Gundam: Hot Scramble. And now, as of this spring, the YouTuber finally owns all 1,053 games for the consoles.

What makes Somari’s collection so interesting is that it’s not just a collection of games, but also their boxes and instruction manuals. That certainly has made completion harder.

The total time to finish this collection is twenty years and three months, with Somari acquiring the last title, 1990’s Snow Bros., on March 11 of this year. The game cost her a cool 72,500 yen ($US665 ($856)). The most expensive Famicom game Somari has purchased is Battle Rush at 250,000 yen ($US2,290 ($2,946)), followed by Mobile Suit Z Gundam: Hot Scramble for 120,960 yen ($US1,108 ($1,426)) and Exciting Boxing for 101,990 yen ($US935 ($1,203)).

Screenshot: Somari@YouTube Screenshot: [email protected]

According to Livedoor News, the hardest Famicom game to find was the maths educational title Sansu 5・6-nen: Keisan Game. It’s not hard to find in cartridge-only form, but incredibly difficult with its full packaging.

The full collection was even introduced this week on Japanese morning TV.

“When I was in junior high, I experienced lots of awful things I don’t want to remember,” Somari said in an emotional speech. “At that time, I was helped so much by the Famicom.”

Screenshot: Somari@YouTube Screenshot: [email protected]

This YouTuber clearly has a deep emotional attachment to the console and its games, which makes this collection resonate so much more than some kind of shopping feat.

Somari added that there are still rare versions of the games left to collect such as the Namco hard case versions as well as the non-retail Famicom games. What’s more, Somari also hopes to start collecting Famicom Disk System games.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.