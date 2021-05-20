Overwatch 2 Will Only Have Five Players Per Team

Today, during an Overwatch 2 PVP livestream, Aaron Keller, Overwatch’s new Game Director taking over for Blizzard veteran Jeff Kaplan, announced that teams in Overwatch 2‘s PVP will be reduced from six players to five.

“Overwatch has changed over time. We’ve gone from having no hero limits…to having a hero limit. We ended up introducing a role lock over the course of the game. We feel like this is the next step in the way Overwatch ought to be played,” Keller said.

Now instead of a 2-2-2 format consisting of two support heroes, two damage heroes, and two tanks, teams will still play with two support and damage heroes but with only one tank.