See Games Differently

Overwatch 2 Will Only Have Five Players Per Team

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: May 21, 2021 at 5:18 am -
Filed to:aaron keller
creative worksfletahuman interestjeff kaplanmultiplayer online gamesoverwatchsportstracertransmedia storytellingvideo gaming
Overwatch 2 Will Only Have Five Players Per Team
Image: Blizzard

Today, during an Overwatch 2 PVP livestream, Aaron Keller, Overwatch’s new Game Director taking over for Blizzard veteran Jeff Kaplan, announced that teams in Overwatch 2‘s PVP will be reduced from six players to five.

“Overwatch has changed over time. We’ve gone from having no hero limits…to having a hero limit. We ended up introducing a role lock over the course of the game. We feel like this is the next step in the way Overwatch ought to be played,” Keller said.

Now instead of a 2-2-2 format consisting of two support heroes, two damage heroes, and two tanks, teams will still play with two support and damage heroes but with only one tank.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.