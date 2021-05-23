The Best PC Gaming Deals From The Epic Games Mega Sale

After a weird silent period for video game sales, Epic Games is kicking off a brand new season of savings with discounts on a bunch of great PC games including recent hits like Outriders, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the Kingdom Hearts franchise, and a bunch of stellar indies in its Epic Mega Sale.

There’s some standouts here, like narrative adventure Twin Mirror for $29.24, The Jackbox Party Pack 7 for $31.49 and Mafia: Trilogy for $59.97, but there’s also plenty of others titles that may pique your interest.

Everybody with an Epic Games account will also be able to claim a $15 bonus voucher to be spent on any games in the store, so there are double discounts on some games. (If you spend one voucher, you’ll also get another voucher at checkout.) There are some T&Cs, which you can check out here, but the majority of games are eligible, meaning you’ll get a bonus $15 off for every game listed below. As long as it’s more than $22.99 you’ll be able to claim that sweet, sweet discount.

Here’s everything you should consider picking up in the latest Epic Games sale:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – $67.46

Death Stranding – $36.39

Desperados III – $42.47

Destroy All Humans! – $23.97

Disco Elysium – $42.74

Elite Dangerous – $34.97

Ghostrunner – $22.49

Godfall – $59.36

Hades – $28.76

I Am Dead – $20.09

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix – $50.21

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC – $60.26

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – $60.26

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $41.97

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – $24.74

Mafia: Trilogy – $59.97

Mortal Shell – $31.49

MudRunner – $6.99

Murder By Numbers – $11.49

Oddworld: Soulstorm – $59.99

Outriders – $67.46

Pikuniku – $5.55

Red Dead Online – $23.96

Surgeon Simulator 2 – $30.39

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $31.49

The Pathless – $47.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – $45.46

Twin Mirror – $29.24

Watch Dogs: Legion – $44.97

Windbound – $24.72

You can view the entire sale here.

In addition to these games, the Epic Games store is also currently offering NBA 2K21 for the low, low price of free. It’s important to note the game does come with aggressive microtransactions, but you can get away with just playing the base game.

As we head towards E3 season, it’s likely we’ll see many more games sales like this one. PlayStation is already ramping up for something big and there’s no doubt more goodies on the way.

