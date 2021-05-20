Anyone Living On A Turtle Street Can Get Free Pizza Hut This Weekend

National Pizza Party Day takes place on Friday, May 21 and Pizza Hut is celebrating the best way it knows how: with fresh, piping-hot free pizza. But you’ll need to be in some very specific locations to take advantage of the offer.

This weekend, Pizza Hut will be offering free pizzas only to people who live on streets with “Turtle” in the name. So if you live on a Turtle Street or a Turtle Lane, you’ll be able to jump onto the Pizza Hut socials, share your address and claim your free goodies.

As you might guess, the promotion is all to do with the current Pizza Hut partnership with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which recently gave us the hideous-looking (but delicious) Mutagen Ranch-covered pizza line.

Even if you don’t live on a turtle-themed street, you’ll still be able to join in the fun by adding that funky ranch to any pizzas or wings for free, so if you’ve yet to try the green, oozy slime, now’s your chance.

In addition to these celebrations, Pizza Hut are also giving away a bunch of prizes throughout the weekend including a mystery “40 piece Pizza Party pack”, pizza feasts, merch and other goodies like Funko Pop Vinyls and a unique TMNT skate deck.

If you’re a resident of a street with “Turtle” in its name, you can start the party early on Friday by jumping onto the Pizza Hut Twitter account and sending them a DM naming all four main Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (that’s Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and Leonardo) and providing proof of your address for a free pizza voucher.

If your driver’s license doesn’t reflect your current address, you may also be able to provide proof via current bills or other documents.

It’s estimated there’s around 19 different turtle-themed locations across NSW, QLD, WA, ACT and SA so if you’re lucky enough to live in one, make sure you nab your free pizza while the offer lasts.

The giveaway begins on Friday, May 21 and continues through to Sunday, May 23. You can find out more on the Pizza Hut website and stay tuned to social media for more news and prizes.