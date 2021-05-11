See Games Differently

Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: May 11, 2021 at 11:30 am -
epic games
fortnite
Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer
Image: Fortnite / Kotaku
There wasn’t too much of note going down in the big Apple vs Epic court case today, but one thing I did enjoy very much were these official court transcripts of Fortnite trailers, in which the various events are described in painstaking detail.

Image: Apple vs Epic Image: Apple vs Epic

If you have scope for another, here’s a more detailed description of the game’s 2017 gameplay trailer.

Image: Apple vs Epic Image: Apple vs Epic

I love these, because they could be any video game trailer if you just swapped out the title, and maybe added [sad, slow version of famous old song].

.

