Please Enjoy This Brief Courtroom Description Of A Fortnite Trailer

There wasn’t too much of note going down in the big Apple vs Epic court case today, but one thing I did enjoy very much were these official court transcripts of Fortnite trailers, in which the various events are described in painstaking detail.

Image: Apple vs Epic

If you have scope for another, here’s a more detailed description of the game’s 2017 gameplay trailer.

Image: Apple vs Epic

I love these, because they could be any video game trailer if you just swapped out the title, and maybe added [sad, slow version of famous old song].

