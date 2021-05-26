See Games Differently

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, And Legends: Arceus Get Release Dates

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: May 26, 2021 at 11:43 pm -
Filed to:arceus
creative workskoffing and weezingmax potionspokemonpokemon 25th anniversarypokemon brilliant diamond and shining pearlpokemon companypokemon legends arceuspokemon universerole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, And Legends: Arceus Get Release Dates
Rowlet is shaped like a friend. (Screenshot: The Pokémon Company)

Make sure to kiss your mum goodbye and stock up on your Max Potions, because the three latest Pokémon games finally have release dates. Today, The Pokémon Company announced that the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes will launch on November 19, and a new open-world game Pokémon Legends: Arceus will come later on January 28, 2022.

All three games will be Nintendo Switch exclusives, though we kinda already guessed that. Still, even though I’m not the biggest of Pokémon trainers, I’m looking forward to playing Pokémon Legends’ fresh take on the franchise.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.