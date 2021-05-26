Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, And Legends: Arceus Get Release Dates

Make sure to kiss your mum goodbye and stock up on your Max Potions, because the three latest Pokémon games finally have release dates. Today, The Pokémon Company announced that the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes will launch on November 19, and a new open-world game Pokémon Legends: Arceus will come later on January 28, 2022.

All three games will be Nintendo Switch exclusives, though we kinda already guessed that. Still, even though I’m not the biggest of Pokémon trainers, I’m looking forward to playing Pokémon Legends’ fresh take on the franchise.