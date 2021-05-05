Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 05/05: Updated with new information on JB Hi-Fi and Vodafone.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

JB Hi-Fi stores are allegedly now receiving store stock beyond the reserved amounts for people on the ‘expressions of interest’ list. To get on the list you’ll want to call or visit your local store — but if you haven’t already, you could still have a chance to grab a PS5 console.

You’ll watch to check out this thread for a list of Australian stores who reported stock over the last few hours:

[MEGATHREAD – STOCK] A lot of JB Hi Fi stores without full expression of interest lists seem to be receiving stock for in store order/pre order soon. Use this thread to comment stores that have confirmed available orders. — PS5 Stock Alerts Australia (@AustraliaPs5) May 5, 2021

The list of stores includes:

Brisbane CBD (QLD)

Cockburn (WA)

Caringbah (NSW)

Chatswood (NSW)

Launceston (TAS)

Leichhardt (Sydney, NSW)

Melrose Park (SA)

Oxley (QLD)

Prahran (VIC)

Springfield (QLD)

Surry Hills (Sydney, NSW)

The Glen (Eastern Suburbs, VIC)

World Square (Sydney, NSW)

Some stores received up to 10 units in both the physical and digital editions, but commenters have indicated most of these units are now gone. In addition to this, some stores are currently calling EOI customers to place a money pre-order on the console, indicating they expect more stock very shortly.

If you’d like to check your local for yourself (or put yourself on the reservation list), give them a quick ring — but please be patient and understand they get dozens of calls like yours on a daily basis every day of the week.

If you’re polite and patient enough, you just might chance one.

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PS5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the PS5 or PS5 Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition.

According to Vodafone Live Chat, the console is in stock now — but you should call 1300 728 637 to confirm your eligibility and whether you can have the console delivered to you.

Big W: PS5 Stock

Update: 5/5: The website notice declares Big W is currently a bust. “PlayStation 5 Consoles will not be available for in-store or online purchases. Please continue to check back online for further updates.”

EB Games: PS5 Stock

Press Start have reported that EB Games will be able to re-open orders for upcoming PS5 shipments soon, with their latest stock drop finally fulfilling all orders from the initial drop in September (!!). EB, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon tend to be the three biggest retailers as far as supply goes, so when EB opens the floodgates — and preorders are expected to be available online — there should be a good chance of getting an order in.

No word on what day those pre-orders will open, mind you, but we’ll keep you posted.

Update 5/5: According to PS5 Stock Alerts Australia, EB Games has been selling stock on the shelf. Sadly, the local Sydney stores we called didn’t — but feel free to check with your local.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Update: 5/5: Amazon has had some very rapid fire stock drops over the last few weeks, but nothing at the moment. You’ll need to be quick and stay tuned to socials for these ones.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able re-open orders soon.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 5/5: Sony is offering updates on availability for consoles, but it appears stock is sold out for now. Stay up to date with news here.

Target’s all out of stock right now, with no word on when they’ll come back.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman’s PS5 stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

You can buy some controllers in the meantime, but no word on when the consoles will be available.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.