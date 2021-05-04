Report: Nintendo Prepares To Make 30 Million Switches This Year

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X supply looks to remain permanently under the pump for the majority of the year, the Nintendo Switch is on absolute fire — and the Japanese corporation is ramping up production to take advantage.

A new report from Nikkei Asia says the Kyoto-based gaming conglomerate has approached “multiple parts suppliers” about increasing production for the rest of 2021, with the overall goal of producing 30 million consoles by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

The increased production is a good sign, not just in the success of the Switch but that a company is actually capable of increasing any consumer tech production given the constant supply issues. It remains to be seen, however, how much of those consoles will end up being supply of the rumoured Switch Pro/Switch 2, which is promising an upgrade in graphics, an improved screen, and with any luck, no Joy-Con drift.

An upgraded Switch won’t be anywhere near on par with the PS5 or the Xbox Series X for power, but that’s the case with the current Switch — and that hasn’t hurt its success one iota. The console was sold out everywhere during the coronavirus pandemic as people looked for reliable entertainment when stuck at home, and the huge success of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the recent release of Monster Hunter Rise, New Pokemon Snap and upcoming big hitters like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are expected to drive more console sales.

That said, it’s not like the Switch’s success is hurting anyone else: everyone in gaming is making an absolute killing right now. Both Sony and Microsoft are reporting record profits from their gaming divisions, and all the publishers underneath them are having a blast as well. Still, Nintendo releasing a new Switch would absolutely fly off the shelves: not only is the console getting the bulk of new games (and revitalised indie titles), but it’s also a console with the most potential for performance and visual upgrades. 4K Nintendo games is nice, but 1080p / 60 fps for everything or 720p/60 fps in handheld mode? Sign me up.