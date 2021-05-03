Resident Evil Fan Patches Original Game With Content Missing Since 1996

Resident Evil: True Director’s Cut is a patch made by Deli295 for Capcom’s original horror classic that wants to be the most comprehensive version of the game available, adding in a bunch of stuff from earlier Japanese releases that for whatever reason we never got in Western editions.

While the West received numerous version of the 1996 game, including a supposed “Director’s Cut”, none have contained everything that was present in either the Japanese Director’s Cut of the game or earlier demo and beta releases. This includes a slightly more explicit intro, a scene where there’s a message written in blood on a wall and some soundtrack omissions, all of which can now be found in Resident Evil: True Director’s Cut.

Nothing huge, then, but if you’ve ever wanted to play a version of Resident Evil that includes everything ever made for the game — more even than made it into the original Japanese Director’s Cut, since this includes demo and beta content — this is the only way to do it.

You can download the patch here, while below is a 2020 video by Kendozone 켄도 that goes over the differences between the Japanese and Western versions so you can see some of the stuff that is being added.

