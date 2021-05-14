See Games Differently

Resident Evil Village, As Told By Steam Reviews

Nathan Grayson

Image: Capcom / Kotaku

There’s a lot going on in Resident Evil Village: Big lady. Severed hand. Resident Evil 4 parallels. There are other things that happen too, but if you’re a Steam reviewer, those three are very much the main ones.

Kotaku’s Ian Walker had a blast with the game despite some misgivings with pacing, describing it as “Capcom’s attempt at remaking Resident Evil 4 without actually remaking Resident Evil 4.” Steam users, by and large, agree, though the mileage they’ve gotten out of similarities between the two action-horror games has varied. Some enjoy Village’s crafted setpieces and pulse-pounding approach, while others miss Resident Evil 7‘s looming horror and Resident Evil 4‘s singular gunplay. But pretty much everybody loves Village’s two real heroes: Lady Dimitrescu and Ethan’s unkillable hand.

Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve
Image: Valve Image: Valve

  • *spots the massive spoiler where the person didn’t beat the game, as the issue is answered in the ending* Knew there’d be one!

    Funny with the complaints about pacing, its got one of the best final hours of the entire series. I found it got better the further you got, as opposed to the beginning, which almost put me off the game until I turned the difficulty down. Hard is definitely overtuned for a first playthrough.

