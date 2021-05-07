Sega Announces Judgment Sequel

It’s called Lost Judgment and once against stars celebrity Takuya Kimura as lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami.

A body turns up in what appears to be a revenge killing, and it’s up to Yagami to figure out what happened as footage of the killing goes viral.

The previous game was set in Kamurocho, a fictional area in Tokyo, but Lost Judgment is mainly set in Yokohama. Players can explore the city, including its famous Chinatown and the waterfront, but one of the most important locations in the game is a high school where Yagami looks for clues. Sega says the location might take players back to their school days. (Probably, minus the investigating a murder part.)

Lost Judgment will launch worldwide on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S on September 24, 2021.