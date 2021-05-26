See Games Differently

Sega’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Game (The One Without Mario And Sonic) Drops Next Month

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: May 27, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Sega’s Tokyo Olympics 2020 Game (The One Without Mario And Sonic) Drops Next Month
One small step for dying of heat stroke. (Screenshot: Sega)

With the real games delayed until July of this year due to covid-19, Sega’s had plenty of time to cobble together Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, coming June 22 to PC, consoles, and Stadia. It’s a collection of 18 sports you can play with your own goofy-looking, costume-sporting avatar.

Despite lacking Sonic and Mario characters, it does not look like Sega’s going for realism in this latest official Olympic Games game. These games boast over-the-top arcade-style sports, alongside an avatar creator filled with ridiculous costumes. The basketball game looks like something straight out of NBA Jam, complete with guy on fire.

He is on fire. (Screenshot: Sega) He is on fire. (Screenshot: Sega)

Here are the 18 games included in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, all of which can be played alone or online with up to seven other players.

  • 100m

  • 4x100m Relay

  • 110m Hurdles

  • Hammer Throw

  • Long Jump

  • Baseball

  • Basketball

  • Beach Volleyball

  • BMX (Cycling)

  • Boxing

  • Judo

  • Rugby Sevens

  • Football (Soccer)

  • 100m Freestyle (Swimming)

  • 200m Individual Medley (Swimming)

  • Sport Climbing

  • Table Tennis

  • Tennis

And here’s the trailer.

It looks kind of fun, doesn’t it? I might actually be looking forward to this. If anything it’ll give me something to do while waiting for the real Olympics in July.

