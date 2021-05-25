Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Shin Megami Tensei 3 In Australia

When someone mentions the Shin Megami Tensei series, chances are they’re referring to the incredibly popular Persona spin-offs. If you’re a fan of the Persona titles and are hungry for more from the series, or you’re just eagerly awaiting the release Shin Megami Tensei 5, the series’ developer, Atlus, has dug into its back catalogue to bring us a HD remaster of its 2003 title, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne.

In Nocturne, you play as an unnamed protagonist who has been transformed into a half-demon. You’re then thrust into a major conflict to decide the fate of Tokyo, which has been morphed into demon-infested hellscape by an apocalyptic event called “The Conception”.

If you’re a long-time fan of the series, or you’ve never had the chance to play this title, the good news is that this game still holds up and is pretty new player friendly. In Kotaku Australia’s first look at this remaster, we had this to say:

If you’re feeling nostalgia for the golden eras of gaming past or you just want to experience one of the best RPGs of the 2000s, the Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster is a fantastic way to do it. Even if you didn’t play the game the first time it came around, it’s a title with surprising longevity that anyone can enjoy. Look past its blocky appearance and you’ll find a game with real heart, a great story and timeless gameplay.

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD was released today, May 25, on both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of Shin Megami Tensei 3?

Shin Megami Tensei 3 has a RRP of $79.95, but if you’re a savvy shopper, you can grab it for a bit cheaper. The best discount going for the Switch copy comes from JB Hi-Fi, which is offering the game for $69.

For the PS4 edition, you can grab it for $68 via Mighty Ape, or for $69 through JB Hi-Fi and Amazon. With Amazon, you’re also eligible for free shipping.

Here are the best prices around for the Switch edition:

And here are the best prices around for the PlayStation 4:

