‘Shop Contest: Baby Fallen, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to create some images featuring the adorable Fallen babies which were introduced during this latest season of Destiny 2. You all did great, but the cute Fallen baby helped a lot.

Our winning image this week comes from KaputNoob who has recently become a powerhouse in the comments below each contest. Sadly, rules that I created and can easily change but won’t, stipulate you can only have one image selected in each contest. So I chose this one because I like the movie Men In Black.

Image: See Above

So much variety this week! I didn’t know what to expect with a baby like this and yet, once again, you all prove how talented you lot are at creating terrible, funny things. Congrats! (Not to you Bob.)

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock... well, anyway, moving on... (Image: See Above)

Cecil Banon wins nothing. But sweet cover. Can't wait for that baby to grow up and give interviews about this. (Image: See Above)

Mrichston wins the award fo — TOO CUTE. ABORT. SHUTTING DOWN (Image: See Above)

And finally, Badonkagronk is a bad person and will be going to the equivalent of Hell in Destiny. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

.