‘Shop Contest: Cicada, Winners?

I made a mistake. I forgot that I have to judge these contests. So now I’m trapped looking at all your images featuring nasty cicadas. I’ve played myself.

No winner this week. You all created terrible, terrible things. Instead here’s the most awful picture(that didn’t include Sonic.) Congrats, AmazingMeow. I guess.

Image: See Above

I hated every moment of this. On an unrelated note, I’m taking next weekend off. There will still be a new contest tomorrow but I need some time away from all this. After seeing “Sonicada” I need a fucking vacation.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my “favourites.”

Brandon0151 - NO! (Image: See Above)

KaputNoob - NO WAY! (Image: See Above)

L&T - AHHH (Image: See Above)

Monoartan - NONNONONONONONONO!! (Image: See Above)

Mrichston - NOPE NOPE (Image: See Above)

MRNasher - NOOOO (clever) (Image: See Above)

PCDania - AHHH NNOOO (Image: See Above)

Villings - NOOOOOOOOOOOOdOOOmOOOOOOO (Image: See Above)

And finally, Richardrae1 this is evil. Nobody make this mod. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

