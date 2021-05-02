‘Shop Contest: Lego Luigi, Winners!

Mario’s tall and cowardly brother is back, in Lego form. To celebrate the news, we took this new, blocky Luigi and took him on some new adventures.

Our winning image this week comes from Sharpeofthe95th who created the ultimate weapon: The Luigi Cube. Resistance is-a futile! WAH-HOOOO!

One of the best contests of 2021! The range of creativity was impressive. A few of these I expected, but the rest were surprising and in a good way. Like when you forget your payday, check your bank account and see you got more money! And not like a bad surprise, like when I scroll down each weekend and see what awful shit Bob The Rock has created for me.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

