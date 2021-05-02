See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Lego Luigi, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 10 hours ago: May 2, 2021 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:bob the rock
creative worksdanish culture canondanish designfilmshuman interestlegoluigimariothe lego movie
‘Shop Contest: Lego Luigi, Winners!
Image: Paramount / Nintendo / Kotaku
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Mario’s tall and cowardly brother is back, in Lego form. To celebrate the news, we took this new, blocky Luigi and took him on some new adventures.

Our winning image this week comes from Sharpeofthe95th who created the ultimate weapon: The Luigi Cube. Resistance is-a futile! WAH-HOOOO!

Image: See Below Image: See Below

One of the best contests of 2021! The range of creativity was impressive. A few of these I expected, but the rest were surprising and in a good way. Like when you forget your payday, check your bank account and see you got more money! And not like a bad surprise, like when I scroll down each weekend and see what awful shit Bob The Rock has created for me.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Cecil_Banon can't win anything. (Image: See Below) Cecil_Banon can't win anything. (Image: See Below)
Kaputnoob went and broke his Lego Luigi. Careful next time! (Image: See Below) Kaputnoob went and broke his Lego Luigi. Careful next time! (Image: See Below)

And finally, sciteach created a monster. (Image: See Below) And finally, sciteach created a monster. (Image: See Below)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.