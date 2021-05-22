‘Shop Contest: New PS5 Controllers, Winners!

Can you really have fun with some controllers covered in new paint? It turns out, that yes, yes you can!

Our winning image this week comes from Baodonkagronk who created something wonderful. And, I believe, totally historically accurate. I’m not going to even Google it. I just feel it my bones.

Image: See Above

I greatly enjoyed the wild directions folks took with this contest. It was for sure a tricky one. I had a lot of trouble coming up with an idea for the top image. But sometimes when you have no easy option, you create something amazing. Or you stick thumbsticks into Sonic’s eye sockets and call it day.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

And finally, Mrichston shuts 'Shop Contest down after angering Nintendo's lawyers with...this. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.