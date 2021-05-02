‘Shop Contest: Photo Bombing Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap is out! That means my Twitter feed is currently filled with cute Pokémon photos. It’s honestly a nice change of pace. But let’s have some fun with these Pokemon photos!

Your challenge this week: Add some non-Pokémon creatures or characters to Pokémon Snap images!

Who or what can you add to these images? Nearly anything! You could even add Scorpion from Mortal Kombat or that guy from Family Guy aka America’s Favourite Animated Father. The possibilities are endless.

To help out, here are some images you can edit, but feel free to use any other New Pokémon Snap or old Snap images you find or create instead!

Image: The Pokemon Company

Image: The Pokemon Company

Image: The Pokemon Company

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

