‘Shop Contest: Pokémon Snap, Winners!
Image: The Pokemon Company / Kotaku
That’s not a Pokémon! Yet, here it is in this picture taken in the popular video game New Pokémon Snap. What a wild and zany situation this is!
Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who brings us a creature stranger than any Pokémon. I’m talking about the one and only living nightmare that is the Kool-Aid Man.
Image: See Above
A ton of great submissions this week. Usually, I say that, but this time I’m not lying! There were one too many Sonics involved but that’s to be expected at this point. This is my life. I can’t escape it. I’m trapped in Hell.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.
Amazingmeow is banned. (Image: See Above)
BobTheRock is banned, but he already knew that. LOL, get out of here loser. (Image: See Above)
Monoartan pulls out a classic. Be careful with that! (Image: See Above)
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
