‘Shop Contest: Pokémon Snap, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 9, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Image: The Pokemon Company / Kotaku
That’s not a Pokémon! Yet, here it is in this picture taken in the popular video game New Pokémon Snap. What a wild and zany situation this is!

Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who brings us a creature stranger than any Pokémon. I’m talking about the one and only living nightmare that is the Kool-Aid Man.

A ton of great submissions this week. Usually, I say that, but this time I’m not lying! There were one too many Sonics involved but that’s to be expected at this point. This is my life. I can’t escape it. I’m trapped in Hell.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Amazingmeow is banned.
BobTheRock is banned, but he already knew that. LOL, get out of here loser.
Monoartan pulls out a classic. Be careful with that!

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

